The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) meet at State Farm Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. The game has no line set.

Illinois vs. Oakland Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Illinois (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 17.3% more often than Oakland (11-18-0) last season.

Illinois vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 74.3 147.6 67.2 143.5 140.5 Oakland 73.3 147.6 76.3 143.5 146.3

Additional Illinois Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Fighting Illini recorded were just two fewer points than the Golden Grizzlies gave up (76.3).

Illinois had an 8-4 record against the spread and an 11-2 record overall last season when scoring more than 76.3 points.

Illinois vs. Oakland Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 16-13-0 13-16-0 Oakland 11-18-0 18-11-0

Illinois vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Oakland 15-2 Home Record 8-6 3-7 Away Record 5-10 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

