Illinois vs. Oakland: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) meet at State Farm Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. The game has no line set.
Illinois vs. Oakland Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
- Where: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Illinois Betting Records & Stats
- Illinois put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- Illinois (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 17.3% more often than Oakland (11-18-0) last season.
Illinois vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Illinois
|74.3
|147.6
|67.2
|143.5
|140.5
|Oakland
|73.3
|147.6
|76.3
|143.5
|146.3
Additional Illinois Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Fighting Illini recorded were just two fewer points than the Golden Grizzlies gave up (76.3).
- Illinois had an 8-4 record against the spread and an 11-2 record overall last season when scoring more than 76.3 points.
Illinois vs. Oakland Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Illinois
|16-13-0
|13-16-0
|Oakland
|11-18-0
|18-11-0
Illinois vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Illinois
|Oakland
|15-2
|Home Record
|8-6
|3-7
|Away Record
|5-10
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-9-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|77.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.4
|70
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-3-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
