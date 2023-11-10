The Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) go up against the Dayton Flyers (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northwestern vs. Dayton Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Northwestern Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Wildcats had a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Flyers' opponents knocked down.
  • In games Northwestern shot better than 39.3% from the field, it went 17-4 overall.
  • The Wildcats were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Flyers ranked 101st.
  • Last year, the Wildcats averaged 67.7 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 61 the Flyers gave up.
  • When Northwestern scored more than 61 points last season, it went 18-5.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last year, Northwestern averaged 1.3 fewer points per game (68.2) than in away games (69.5).
  • The Wildcats ceded 60.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.4).
  • Northwestern averaged 8.1 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged away from home (7.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.4% in home games and 34.1% away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Binghamton W 72-61 Welsh-Ryan Arena
11/10/2023 Dayton - Welsh-Ryan Arena
11/14/2023 Western Michigan - Welsh-Ryan Arena
11/18/2023 Rhode Island - Mohegan Sun Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.