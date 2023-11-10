The Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) go up against the Dayton Flyers (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Northwestern vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Northwestern Stats Insights

Last season, the Wildcats had a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Flyers' opponents knocked down.

In games Northwestern shot better than 39.3% from the field, it went 17-4 overall.

The Wildcats were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Flyers ranked 101st.

Last year, the Wildcats averaged 67.7 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 61 the Flyers gave up.

When Northwestern scored more than 61 points last season, it went 18-5.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Northwestern averaged 1.3 fewer points per game (68.2) than in away games (69.5).

The Wildcats ceded 60.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.4).

Northwestern averaged 8.1 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged away from home (7.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.4% in home games and 34.1% away from home.

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule