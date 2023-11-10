How to Watch Northwestern vs. Dayton on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) go up against the Dayton Flyers (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.
Northwestern vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
Northwestern Stats Insights
- Last season, the Wildcats had a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Flyers' opponents knocked down.
- In games Northwestern shot better than 39.3% from the field, it went 17-4 overall.
- The Wildcats were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Flyers ranked 101st.
- Last year, the Wildcats averaged 67.7 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 61 the Flyers gave up.
- When Northwestern scored more than 61 points last season, it went 18-5.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Northwestern averaged 1.3 fewer points per game (68.2) than in away games (69.5).
- The Wildcats ceded 60.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.4).
- Northwestern averaged 8.1 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged away from home (7.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.4% in home games and 34.1% away from home.
Northwestern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Binghamton
|W 72-61
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/10/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/14/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/18/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
