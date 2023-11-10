Friday's contest between the Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) and Dayton Flyers (1-0) going head to head at Welsh-Ryan Arena has a projected final score of 62-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northwestern, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET on November 10.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Northwestern vs. Dayton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Northwestern vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 62, Dayton 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern vs. Dayton

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-3.0)

Northwestern (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 121.5

Northwestern Performance Insights

On offense, Northwestern was the 280th-ranked team in college basketball (67.7 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 23rd-best (62.8 points allowed per game).

On the glass, the Wildcats were 171st in the nation in rebounds (31.9 per game) last year. They were 231st in rebounds allowed (31.9 per game).

Last season Northwestern was ranked 193rd in college basketball in assists with 12.8 per game.

The Wildcats made 7.6 3-pointers per game and shot 32.1% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 149th and 291st, respectively, in the nation.

Northwestern gave up 7.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.8% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 218th and 187th, respectively, in college basketball.

Northwestern took 41% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 59% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.3% of Northwestern's baskets were 3-pointers, and 67.7% were 2-pointers.

