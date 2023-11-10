Northwestern vs. Dayton November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dayton Flyers (1-0) face the Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. This clash will tip off at 8:30 PM ET on BTN.
Northwestern vs. Dayton Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Northwestern (-5.5)
- Total: 129.5
- TV: BTN
Northwestern Top Players (2022-23)
- Boo Buie: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chase Audige: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ty Berry: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Matthew Nicholson: 6.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Brooks Barnhizer: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Dayton Top Players (2022-23)
- Daron Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Toumani Camara: 13.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mustapha Amzil: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Malachi Smith: 7.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mike Sharavjamts: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Northwestern vs. Dayton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northwestern Rank
|Northwestern AVG
|Dayton AVG
|Dayton Rank
|280th
|67.7
|Points Scored
|68.6
|259th
|23rd
|62.8
|Points Allowed
|61
|9th
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|33
|101st
|133rd
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|15.2
|40th
|6th
|9
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
