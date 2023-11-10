Northwestern vs. Dayton: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) host the Dayton Flyers (1-0) at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.
Northwestern vs. Dayton Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Evanston, Illinois
- Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Northwestern Betting Records & Stats
- Northwestern put together an 18-12-0 record against the spread last season.
- Dayton (14-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 60% of the time, 16.2% less often than Northwestern (18-12-0) last season.
Northwestern vs. Dayton Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Northwestern
|67.7
|136.3
|62.8
|123.8
|134
|Dayton
|68.6
|136.3
|61
|123.8
|131.4
Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Wildcats put up 67.7 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 61 the Flyers gave up.
- Northwestern went 14-5 against the spread and 18-5 overall last season when scoring more than 61 points.
Northwestern vs. Dayton Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Northwestern
|18-12-0
|12-18-0
|Dayton
|14-18-0
|11-21-0
Northwestern vs. Dayton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Northwestern
|Dayton
|13-5
|Home Record
|14-2
|7-4
|Away Record
|5-6
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|68.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.9
|69.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.5
|3-12-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-10-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-8-0
