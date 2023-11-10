The Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) host the Dayton Flyers (1-0) at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.

Northwestern vs. Dayton Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: Evanston, Illinois

Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern put together an 18-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Dayton (14-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 60% of the time, 16.2% less often than Northwestern (18-12-0) last season.

Northwestern vs. Dayton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 67.7 136.3 62.8 123.8 134 Dayton 68.6 136.3 61 123.8 131.4

Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wildcats put up 67.7 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 61 the Flyers gave up.

Northwestern went 14-5 against the spread and 18-5 overall last season when scoring more than 61 points.

Northwestern vs. Dayton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 18-12-0 12-18-0 Dayton 14-18-0 11-21-0

Northwestern vs. Dayton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern Dayton 13-5 Home Record 14-2 7-4 Away Record 5-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.9 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-10-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.