Southern Illinois vs. Queens November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) face the Queens Royals (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Southern Illinois vs. Queens Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Southern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Domask: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lance Jones: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavier Johnson: 7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jawaun Newton: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Clarence Rupert: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Queens Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenny Dye: 16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- AJ McKee: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jay'Den Turner: 8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- BJ McLaurin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kalib Mathews: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Southern Illinois vs. Queens Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Southern Illinois Rank
|Southern Illinois AVG
|Queens AVG
|Queens Rank
|321st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|77.7
|41st
|12th
|61.4
|Points Allowed
|74.6
|305th
|322nd
|28.8
|Rebounds
|34.8
|35th
|345th
|5.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|72nd
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|9.2
|25th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
