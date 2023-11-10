The UIC Flames (0-1) battle the Little Rock Trojans (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UIC vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

UIC Stats Insights

The Flames shot 41.6% from the field last season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Trojans allowed to opponents.

In games UIC shot better than 47.6% from the field, it went 4-3 overall.

The Flames were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Trojans ranked 96th.

Last year, the 67.2 points per game the Flames recorded were 12.2 fewer points than the Trojans allowed (79.4).

UIC had a 4-0 record last season when scoring more than 79.4 points.

UIC Home & Away Comparison

Offensively UIC performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 68.5 points per game, compared to 64.1 per game on the road.

When playing at home, the Flames ceded 7.2 fewer points per game (68.3) than when playing on the road (75.5).

At home, UIC made 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.9) than when playing on the road (7.7). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to on the road (33.0%).

