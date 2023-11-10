How to Watch UIC vs. Little Rock on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UIC Flames (0-1) battle the Little Rock Trojans (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UIC vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Belmont vs Furman (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Queens vs Southern Illinois (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Tennessee Tech vs Murray State (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Indiana State vs Alabama (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
UIC Stats Insights
- The Flames shot 41.6% from the field last season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Trojans allowed to opponents.
- In games UIC shot better than 47.6% from the field, it went 4-3 overall.
- The Flames were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Trojans ranked 96th.
- Last year, the 67.2 points per game the Flames recorded were 12.2 fewer points than the Trojans allowed (79.4).
- UIC had a 4-0 record last season when scoring more than 79.4 points.
UIC Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively UIC performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 68.5 points per game, compared to 64.1 per game on the road.
- When playing at home, the Flames ceded 7.2 fewer points per game (68.3) than when playing on the road (75.5).
- At home, UIC made 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.9) than when playing on the road (7.7). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to on the road (33.0%).
UIC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 69-58
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/10/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/19/2023
|Aurora
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
