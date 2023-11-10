The UIC Flames (0-1) will face the Little Rock Trojans (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UIC vs. Little Rock Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UIC Top Players (2022-23)

Jace Carter: 16.6 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.6 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Toby Okani: 11 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

11 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Trevante Anderson: 12.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Filip: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Jackson: 7.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Little Rock Top Players (2022-23)

Myron Gardner: 13.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Deantoni Gordon: 13.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK CJ White: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Smith: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Palermo: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UIC vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UIC Rank UIC AVG Little Rock AVG Little Rock Rank 294th 67.2 Points Scored 75.4 88th 227th 71.6 Points Allowed 79.4 354th 335th 28.3 Rebounds 33.1 96th 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th 104th 8 3pt Made 6 315th 163rd 13.2 Assists 14.8 56th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 12.6 258th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.