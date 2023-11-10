UIC vs. Little Rock: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The UIC Flames (0-1) host the Little Rock Trojans (1-0) at Credit Union 1 Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
UIC vs. Little Rock Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
UIC Betting Records & Stats
- UIC won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- Little Rock's .577 ATS win percentage (15-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than UIC's .536 mark (15-13-0 ATS Record).
UIC vs. Little Rock Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UIC
|67.2
|142.6
|71.6
|151
|138.5
|Little Rock
|75.4
|142.6
|79.4
|151
|150.0
Additional UIC Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Flames scored 12.2 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Trojans allowed (79.4).
- UIC had a 2-0 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall last season when putting up more than 79.4 points.
UIC vs. Little Rock Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UIC
|15-13-0
|15-13-0
|Little Rock
|15-11-0
|18-8-0
UIC vs. Little Rock Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UIC
|Little Rock
|7-8
|Home Record
|8-5
|3-11
|Away Record
|2-16
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-7-0
|68.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.5
|64.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.2
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|11-5-0
