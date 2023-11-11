Alison Lee is set to play in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, taking place from November 9-11.

Looking to bet on Lee at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +3500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Lee Odds to Win: +3500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Alison Lee Insights

Lee has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has registered a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in her last 17 rounds.

Over her last 17 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Lee has finished in the top five once.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut four times.

Lee has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five events. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Lee has made the cut in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 33 -3 279 0 17 1 2 $701,034

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Pelican Golf Club measures 6,353 yards for this tournament, 656 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

The average course Lee has played in the past year (6,592 yards) is 239 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,353).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , averaging 2.69 strokes to finish in the 97th percentile of competitors.

Her 3.85-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship was strong, putting her in the 87th percentile of the field.

Lee shot better than 87% of the field at the BMW Ladies Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.61 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Lee carded a birdie or better on seven of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other participants averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Lee recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.4).

Lee's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.3.

In that last tournament, Lee's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 6.0).

Lee finished the BMW Ladies Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 18 par-5s, bettering the field average of 5.0.

On the 18 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Lee carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.2.

