The Colorado Avalanche (8-4) and St. Louis Blues (6-5-1) play at Ball Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW. The Avalanche fell to the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 2-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes.

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we expect to bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Blues vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Avalanche 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-250)

Avalanche (-250)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a 6-5-1 record this season and are 1-1-2 in games that have gone to overtime.

St. Louis has won its only game that was decided by one goal.

Across the three games this season the Blues finished with just one goal, they have earned three points.

St. Louis has two points (1-3-0) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.

So far this season, the Blues have scored three or more goals four times and won each of those games.

In the only game when St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost.

St. Louis is undefeated (4-0-0, eight points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Blues have been outshot by opponents seven times this season, and earned five points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.33 30th 12th 2.92 Goals Allowed 2.75 6th 5th 33.9 Shots 27.2 30th 7th 28.1 Shots Allowed 32 23rd 21st 17.39% Power Play % 2.86% 32nd 3rd 88% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 26th

Blues vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

