Here's a look at the injury report for the St. Louis Blues (6-5-1), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Blues ready for their matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (8-4) at Ball Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 9:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed Pavel Francouz G Out Groin Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Jean-Luc Foudy C Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues Season Insights

With 28 goals (2.3 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

St. Louis has one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 33 total goals (2.8 per game), sixth in the league.

They have the 21st-ranked goal differential in the league at -5.

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche rank 16th in the league with 40 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Its goal differential (+5) makes the team eighth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blues vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-250) Blues (+200) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.