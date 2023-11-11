Saturday's NHL slate features a matchup between the heavily favored Colorado Avalanche (8-4) and the St. Louis Blues (6-5-1) at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche are -250 on the moneyline to win at home against the Blues (+200) in the game, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Colorado's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals six times.

The Avalanche are 8-4 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Blues have been the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.

Colorado has had moneyline odds of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

St. Louis has not been a bigger moneyline underdog than the +200 odds on them winning this game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.