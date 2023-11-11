Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Mikko Rantanen, Robert Thomas and others in the Colorado Avalanche-St. Louis Blues matchup at Ball Arena on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Blues vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Thomas is one of the top offensive options for St. Louis with 11 points (0.9 per game), with six goals and five assists in 12 games (playing 20:22 per game).

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Nov. 7 1 0 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 vs. Devils Nov. 3 1 0 1 1 at Avalanche Nov. 1 1 0 1 2

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Jordan Kyrou is a top offensive contributor for St. Louis with six total points this season. He has scored two goals and added four assists in 12 games.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Nov. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 2 3 9 vs. Devils Nov. 3 0 0 0 4 at Avalanche Nov. 1 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Rantanen is Colorado's top contributor with 18 points. He has eight goals and 10 assists this season.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Nov. 7 2 1 3 5 at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 vs. Blues Nov. 1 1 1 2 2 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 5

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

Cale Makar is another of Colorado's most productive contributors through 12 games, with three goals and 12 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Devils Nov. 7 0 3 3 2 at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Nov. 1 0 2 2 3 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 0

