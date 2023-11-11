The Bradley Braves (1-0) face the Utah State Aggies (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Bradley vs. Utah State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bradley Stats Insights

  • The Braves made 46.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.8 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
  • In games Bradley shot better than 42.3% from the field, it went 19-2 overall.
  • The Braves were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies ranked 96th.
  • Last year, the Braves recorded just 0.8 more points per game (70.7) than the Aggies allowed (69.9).
  • Bradley had a 17-1 record last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Bradley Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last season, Bradley scored 12.2 more points per game (78.4) than it did away from home (66.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Braves surrendered 56.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 66.3.
  • In home games, Bradley drained 1.5 more treys per game (9.1) than on the road (7.6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in road games (33.4%).

Bradley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UAB W 73-71 Bartow Arena
11/11/2023 Utah State - Carver Arena
11/14/2023 Tarleton State - Carver Arena
11/20/2023 Tulane - JSerra Pavilion

