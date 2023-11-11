The Bradley Braves (1-0) take the court against the Utah State Aggies (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Bradley vs. Utah State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bradley vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bradley vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bradley Moneyline Utah State Moneyline BetMGM Bradley (-5.5) 136.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bradley (-4.5) 136.5 -215 +176 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bradley vs. Utah State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Bradley compiled a 17-13-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Braves games.

Utah State put together a 20-10-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of 17 of the Aggies' games last year hit the over.

