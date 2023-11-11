The Bradley Braves (1-0) play the Utah State Aggies (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Bradley vs. Utah State Game Information

Bradley Top Players (2022-23)

  • Malevy Leons: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Rienk Mast: 13.8 PTS, 8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Duke Deen: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Connor Hickman: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ja'Shon Henry: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Utah State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Steven Ashworth: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Taylor Funk: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Max Shulga: 12 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Daniel Akin: 12 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Sean Bairstow: 10.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Bradley vs. Utah State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bradley Rank Bradley AVG Utah State AVG Utah State Rank
198th 70.7 Points Scored 78.2 32nd
21st 62.7 Points Allowed 69.9 169th
101st 33 Rebounds 33.1 96th
178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th
112th 7.9 3pt Made 9.3 22nd
157th 13.3 Assists 16.7 9th
104th 11.1 Turnovers 11.8 175th

