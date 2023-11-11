For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Brandon Saad a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Brandon Saad score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Saad stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Saad has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in one game (one shot).

Saad has zero points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

