Brooke Mackenzie Henderson will hit the course at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida to compete in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican from November 9-11. It's a par-70 that spans 6,353 yards, with a purse of $3,250,000.00 on the line.

Looking to bet on Mackenzie Henderson at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2200 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Mackenzie Henderson Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Brooke Mackenzie Henderson Insights

Mackenzie Henderson has finished below par on 16 occasions, completed her day without a bogey three times and finished 17 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five five times in her last 20 rounds.

Over her last 20 rounds, Mackenzie Henderson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In her past five appearances, Mackenzie Henderson has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

In her past five appearances, Mackenzie Henderson has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score four times.

Mackenzie Henderson has qualified for the weekend in five tournaments in a row.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 22 -6 277 1 17 2 4 $1.6M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Mackenzie Henderson missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Measuring 6,353 yards, Pelican Golf Club is set up as a par 70 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Pelican Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Mackenzie Henderson will take to the 6,353-yard course this week at Pelican Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,587 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Mackenzie Henderson's Last Time Out

Mackenzie Henderson was in the 47th percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 3.85 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Maybank Championship, which was good enough to place her in the 82nd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.99).

Mackenzie Henderson was better than 96% of the competitors at the Maybank Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.76.

Mackenzie Henderson recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other golfers averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Mackenzie Henderson did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

Mackenzie Henderson's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Maybank Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.6.

In that last tournament, Mackenzie Henderson's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

Mackenzie Henderson ended the Maybank Championship outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.2) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Mackenzie Henderson carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.3.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.