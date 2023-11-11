The California Golden Bears (3-6) and Washington State Cougars (4-5) will battle in a clash of Pac-12 opponents at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Cal vs. Washington State?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington State 32, Cal 31

Washington State 32, Cal 31 Cal has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Golden Bears have played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Washington State has won two of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Cougars have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Golden Bears have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington State (+2.5)



Washington State (+2.5) Cal is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Bears have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

In Washington State's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Cougars are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (59.5)



Over (59.5) Five of Cal's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 59.5 points.

This season, four of Washington State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 59.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 60.1 points per game, 0.6 points more than the total of 59.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Cal

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.2 55.1 53.3 Implied Total AVG 33.4 32.3 34.5 ATS Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-2-0 2-2-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-3 0-3

Washington State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.1 58.1 56 Implied Total AVG 32.8 32.8 32.8 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 1-3-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 2-0 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.