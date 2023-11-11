High school football is happening this week in Clinton County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Will County
  • Adams County
  • Stephenson County
  • Kane County
  • Winnebago County
  • Knox County
  • Menard County
  • DuPage County
  • Henry County
  • Jackson County

    • Clinton County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Mater Dei High School - Breese at Shelbyville High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 11
    • Location: Shelbyville, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.