Daniil Medvedev will begin the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy against Andrey Rublev in the round robin. He was defeated by Grigor Dimitrov in the round of 32 of the Rolex Paris Masters (his most recent tournament). Medvedev currently is +650 (fourth-best odds in the field) to win it all at Pala Alpitour.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Medvedev at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals

Next Round: Round Robin

Round Robin Tournament Dates: November 12-19

November 12-19 Venue: Pala Alpitour

Pala Alpitour Location: Turin, Italy

Turin, Italy Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Medvedev's Next Match

In his opener at the Nitto ATP Finals, on Monday, November 13 (at 3:00 PM ET) in the round robin, Medvedev will meet Rublev.

Medvedev currently has odds of -190 to win his next contest versus Rublev. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Medvedev? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Medvedev Stats

Medvedev came up short in his most recent match, 3-6, 7-6, 6-7 versus Dimitrov in the Round of 32 of the Rolex Paris Masters on November 1, 2023.

Medvedev has won five of his 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 65-16.

Medvedev has won four tournaments on hard courts over the past year, with a record of 48-10 on that surface.

Medvedev, over the past 12 months, has played 81 matches across all court types, and 24.0 games per match.

On hard courts, Medvedev has played 58 matches over the past 12 months, and 22.9 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Medvedev has won 83.2% of his games on serve, and 32.5% on return.

Medvedev has won 33.9% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 84.5% of his service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.