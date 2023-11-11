How to Watch DePaul vs. Long Beach State on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Long Beach State Beach (0-1) go up against the DePaul Blue Demons (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
DePaul vs. Long Beach State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
DePaul Stats Insights
- Last season, the Blue Demons had a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Beach's opponents made.
- In games DePaul shot higher than 42.2% from the field, it went 9-8 overall.
- The Blue Demons were the 306th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Beach ranked fourth.
- Last year, the Blue Demons scored only 3.2 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Beach allowed (74.4).
- When DePaul totaled more than 74.4 points last season, it went 6-5.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
DePaul Home & Away Comparison
- DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 66.4 points per contest.
- At home, the Blue Demons gave up 0.1 more points per game (77.5) than in road games (77.4).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, DePaul fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 9.5 treys per game with a 40.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 82-74
|Wintrust Arena
|11/11/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|11/14/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|11/17/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.