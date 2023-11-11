The Long Beach State Beach (0-1) go up against the DePaul Blue Demons (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

DePaul Stats Insights

Last season, the Blue Demons had a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Beach's opponents made.

In games DePaul shot higher than 42.2% from the field, it went 9-8 overall.

The Blue Demons were the 306th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Beach ranked fourth.

Last year, the Blue Demons scored only 3.2 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Beach allowed (74.4).

When DePaul totaled more than 74.4 points last season, it went 6-5.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul Home & Away Comparison

DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 66.4 points per contest.

At home, the Blue Demons gave up 0.1 more points per game (77.5) than in road games (77.4).

When it comes to three-point shooting, DePaul fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 9.5 treys per game with a 40.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule