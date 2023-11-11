DePaul vs. Long Beach State November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Long Beach State Beach (0-1) will play the DePaul Blue Demons (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 2.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
DePaul vs. Long Beach State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
DePaul Top Players (2022-23)
- Umoja Gibson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Javan Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Eral Penn: 8.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Da'Sean Nelson: 10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Philmon Gebrewhit: 5.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Long Beach State Top Players (2022-23)
- Lassina Traore: 12.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Aboubacar Traore: 10.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Marcus Tsohonis: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jadon Jones: 8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- AJ George: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
DePaul vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|DePaul Rank
|DePaul AVG
|Long Beach State AVG
|Long Beach State Rank
|186th
|71.2
|Points Scored
|76.5
|62nd
|342nd
|77.3
|Points Allowed
|74.4
|299th
|306th
|29.2
|Rebounds
|37.3
|4th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11
|16th
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|4.4
|359th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|15
|49th
|258th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|13.8
|327th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.