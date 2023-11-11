The DePaul Blue Demons (0-1) and the Long Beach State Beach (0-1) hit the court at Wintrust Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. The matchup has no set line.

DePaul vs. Long Beach State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DePaul Betting Records & Stats

DePaul put together an 11-17-0 record against the spread last season.

DePaul vs. Long Beach State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total DePaul 71.2 147.7 77.3 151.7 146.9 Long Beach State 76.5 147.7 74.4 151.7 145.2

Additional DePaul Insights & Trends

Last year, the Blue Demons put up 71.2 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 74.4 the Beach gave up.

When DePaul put up more than 74.4 points last season, it went 7-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

DePaul vs. Long Beach State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) DePaul 11-17-0 16-12-0 Long Beach State 13-16-0 15-14-0

DePaul vs. Long Beach State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

DePaul Long Beach State 7-8 Home Record 9-5 2-12 Away Record 6-9 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 78.3 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-3-0

