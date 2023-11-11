The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) face the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on NBCS-CHI+.

Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Panthers shot 44.3% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 45.1% the Ramblers' opponents shot last season.
  • Eastern Illinois went 7-8 when it shot higher than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Ramblers ranked 328th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Panthers ranked 231st.
  • The Panthers averaged only 3.7 fewer points per game last year (68.8) than the Ramblers allowed their opponents to score (72.5).
  • Eastern Illinois put together a 6-5 record last season in games it scored more than 72.5 points.

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • Eastern Illinois scored 70.7 points per game at home last season, and 67.7 away.
  • The Panthers conceded 68.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 on the road.
  • At home, Eastern Illinois drained 4.7 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 fewer than it averaged away (5.9). Eastern Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.8%) than away (35.6%) as well.

Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Illinois L 80-52 State Farm Center
11/8/2023 Monmouth (IL) W 91-45 Lantz Arena
11/11/2023 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center
11/15/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena
11/18/2023 Coppin State - Millett Hall

