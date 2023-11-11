How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) face the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on NBCS-CHI+.
Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Eastern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Panthers shot 44.3% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 45.1% the Ramblers' opponents shot last season.
- Eastern Illinois went 7-8 when it shot higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Ramblers ranked 328th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Panthers ranked 231st.
- The Panthers averaged only 3.7 fewer points per game last year (68.8) than the Ramblers allowed their opponents to score (72.5).
- Eastern Illinois put together a 6-5 record last season in games it scored more than 72.5 points.
Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Eastern Illinois scored 70.7 points per game at home last season, and 67.7 away.
- The Panthers conceded 68.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 on the road.
- At home, Eastern Illinois drained 4.7 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 fewer than it averaged away (5.9). Eastern Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.8%) than away (35.6%) as well.
Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 80-52
|State Farm Center
|11/8/2023
|Monmouth (IL)
|W 91-45
|Lantz Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|11/18/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Millett Hall
