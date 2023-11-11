The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) face the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on NBCS-CHI+.

Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

The Panthers shot 44.3% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 45.1% the Ramblers' opponents shot last season.

Eastern Illinois went 7-8 when it shot higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Ramblers ranked 328th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Panthers ranked 231st.

The Panthers averaged only 3.7 fewer points per game last year (68.8) than the Ramblers allowed their opponents to score (72.5).

Eastern Illinois put together a 6-5 record last season in games it scored more than 72.5 points.

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Eastern Illinois scored 70.7 points per game at home last season, and 67.7 away.

The Panthers conceded 68.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 on the road.

At home, Eastern Illinois drained 4.7 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 fewer than it averaged away (5.9). Eastern Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.8%) than away (35.6%) as well.

Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule