Saturday's game between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at Joseph J. Gentile Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-56 and heavily favors Loyola Chicago to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 11.

The matchup has no line set.

Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 79, Eastern Illinois 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Chicago (-23.3)

Loyola Chicago (-23.3) Computer Predicted Total: 134.5

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

Last year Eastern Illinois scored 68.8 points per game (252nd-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 72.1 points per contest (240th-ranked).

The Panthers, who ranked 238th in college basketball with 30.9 rebounds per game, allowed 34.9 rebounds per contest, which was 10th-worst in the nation.

Eastern Illinois averaged 14.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 75th in college basketball.

The Panthers ranked 283rd in the country with 12.9 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 40th with 14.1 forced turnovers per game.

The Panthers found it difficult to pile up three-pointers, ranking 15th-worst in college basketball with 5.2 treys per game. They ranked 249th with a 32.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc last season.

Eastern Illinois gave up 8.4 treys per game (312th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.6% (169th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Eastern Illinois attempted 42.2 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 72.6% of the shots it took (and 79.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 15.9 threes per contest, which were 27.4% of its shots (and 20.3% of the team's buckets).

