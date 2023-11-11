Based on our computer model, the Eastern Illinois Panthers will take down the Tennessee State Tigers when the two teams match up at O'Brien Field on Saturday, November 11, which starts at 1:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Illinois (-8.1) 44.3 Eastern Illinois 26, Tennessee State 18

Eastern Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record last year.

A total of eight of Panthers games last season hit the over.

Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

In Tigers four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

Panthers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Illinois 22.4 20.7 24.3 23.3 21 18.6 Tennessee State 25.9 23 37 15.5 15.3 32.8

