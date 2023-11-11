Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) will face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET and air on NBCS-CHI+.
Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Eastern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Kinyon Hodges: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Yaakema Rose Jr.: 9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sincere Malone: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caleb Donaldson: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Ellington: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
Loyola Chicago Top Players (2022-23)
- Philip Alston: 14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Braden Norris: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Ben Schwieger: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tom Welch: 7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marquise Kennedy: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Loyola Chicago Rank
|Loyola Chicago AVG
|Eastern Illinois AVG
|Eastern Illinois Rank
|289th
|67.4
|Points Scored
|68.8
|252nd
|251st
|72.5
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|240th
|343rd
|28
|Rebounds
|30.9
|238th
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|5.2
|344th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|342nd
|14.4
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
