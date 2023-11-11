Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Henry County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Henry County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Wethersfield High School at Lena-Winslow High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Lena, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
