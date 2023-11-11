Big Ten opponents will clash when the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-5) face the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Illinois vs. Indiana? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Illinois vs. Indiana?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Illinois 27, Indiana 21

Illinois 27, Indiana 21 Illinois has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (2-1).

The Fighting Illini have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Indiana has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won once.

This season, the Hoosiers have won one of their six games when they're the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Fighting Illini's implied win probability is 71.4%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Indiana (+6.5)



Indiana (+6.5) Illinois has covered the spread two times in 2023.

The Fighting Illini have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

In Indiana's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Hoosiers have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Illinois vs. Indiana matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44)



Over (44) Illinois and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 44 points six times this season.

In the Indiana's nine games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 44.

Together, the two teams combine for 39.9 points per game, 4.1 points fewer than the total of 44 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.4 44.1 51.5 Implied Total AVG 27.3 26.6 28.3 ATS Record 2-7-0 0-5-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-2 2-1

Indiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 50.3 46.8 Implied Total AVG 34.6 33.3 36.3 ATS Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 1-3-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-2 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.