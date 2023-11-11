Saturday's game that pits the Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) against the Green Bay Phoenix (0-1) at Kress Events Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 94-61 in favor of Illinois State, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Redbirds' most recent game on Monday ended in a 105-59 victory against Omaha.

Illinois State vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Illinois State vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 94, Green Bay 61

Other MVC Predictions

Illinois State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Redbirds outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game last season with a +210 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.8 points per game (105th in college basketball) and gave up 62.4 per contest (118th in college basketball).

Illinois State averaged 3 more points in MVC action (71.8) than overall (68.8).

The Redbirds scored more points at home (71.5 per game) than away (66.0) last season.

At home, Illinois State gave up 61.5 points per game last season. Away, it allowed 62.4.

