How to Watch Illinois State vs. Saint Louis on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) play the Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Illinois State Stats Insights
- The Redbirds shot 43.4% from the field, two% higher than the 41.4% the Billikens' opponents shot last season.
- Illinois State went 9-11 when it shot better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Redbirds were the 303rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Billikens finished 142nd.
- The Redbirds' 66.5 points per game last year were only 4.7 fewer points than the 71.2 the Billikens gave up.
- Illinois State went 6-4 last season when it scored more than 71.2 points.
Illinois State Home & Away Comparison
- Illinois State scored more points at home (70.3 per game) than away (64.3) last season.
- The Redbirds gave up fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than on the road (70.7) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Illinois State knocked down fewer trifectas away (6.3 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (37.2%) too.
Illinois State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Lourdes
|W 75-56
|Redbird Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/15/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Redbird Arena
|11/20/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Hertz Arena
