The Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) play the Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: Bally Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Illinois State Stats Insights

  • The Redbirds shot 43.4% from the field, two% higher than the 41.4% the Billikens' opponents shot last season.
  • Illinois State went 9-11 when it shot better than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Redbirds were the 303rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Billikens finished 142nd.
  • The Redbirds' 66.5 points per game last year were only 4.7 fewer points than the 71.2 the Billikens gave up.
  • Illinois State went 6-4 last season when it scored more than 71.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison

  • Illinois State scored more points at home (70.3 per game) than away (64.3) last season.
  • The Redbirds gave up fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than on the road (70.7) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Illinois State knocked down fewer trifectas away (6.3 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (37.2%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Lourdes W 75-56 Redbird Arena
11/11/2023 @ Saint Louis - Chaifetz Arena
11/15/2023 Eastern Illinois - Redbird Arena
11/20/2023 Long Beach State - Hertz Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.