Saturday's contest features the Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) and the Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) matching up at Chaifetz Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-62 win for heavily favored Saint Louis according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 11.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Louis 80, Illinois State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois State vs. Saint Louis

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Louis (-17.4)

Saint Louis (-17.4) Computer Predicted Total: 141.8

Illinois State Performance Insights

Illinois State ranked 313th in college basketball last season with 66.5 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 193rd with 70.5 points allowed per contest.

The Redbirds averaged 29.3 boards per game (303rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 28 rebounds per contest (28th-ranked).

Illinois State ranked 333rd in college basketball with 10.8 assists per game.

The Redbirds committed 13.8 turnovers per game (327th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 10.6 turnovers per contest (294th-ranked).

The Redbirds sank 7.3 treys per game (192nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while owning a 33.6% three-point percentage (209th-ranked).

With 7 treys conceded per game, Illinois State was 156th in college basketball. It gave up a 33.7% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 178th in college basketball.

Illinois State attempted 31.5 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 59.4% of the shots it took (and 68.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.6 three-pointers per contest, which were 40.6% of its shots (and 31.5% of the team's buckets).

