Illinois State vs. Saint Louis: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) and the Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) play at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.
Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Chaifetz Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Redbirds Betting Records & Stats
- Illinois State's games hit the over 17 out of 30 times last season.
- The Redbirds covered the spread 11 times in 32 games last season.
- Illinois State (11-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 8.1% less often than Saint Louis (13-16-0) last year.
Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Saint Louis
|75.5
|142
|71.2
|141.7
|144.4
|Illinois State
|66.5
|142
|70.5
|141.7
|135.4
Additional Illinois State Insights & Trends
- The Redbirds scored an average of 66.5 points per game last year, only 4.7 fewer points than the 71.2 the Billikens gave up to opponents.
- Illinois State put together a 7-3 ATS record and a 6-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.2 points.
Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Saint Louis
|13-16-0
|14-15-0
|Illinois State
|11-18-0
|17-12-0
Illinois State vs. Saint Louis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Saint Louis
|Illinois State
|15-3
|Home Record
|8-7
|4-7
|Away Record
|3-9
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-7-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-8-0
|78.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.3
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.3
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-6-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-6-0
