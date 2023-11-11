Big Ten play features the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-5) taking on the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is 43.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Indiana matchup.

Illinois vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Illinois vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Illinois vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Illinois has a record of just 2-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Fighting Illini have been favored by 6.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Indiana is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Hoosiers have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

