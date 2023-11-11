Illinois vs. Indiana: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
Big Ten play features the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-5) taking on the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is 43.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Indiana matchup.
Illinois vs. Indiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Illinois vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Illinois Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Illinois (-6.5)
|43.5
|-275
|+210
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Illinois (-6.5)
|43.5
|-245
|+198
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
- Eastern Michigan vs Toledo
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- Virginia vs Louisville
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- Washington State vs Cal
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- Iowa State vs BYU
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- Ohio vs Buffalo
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- USC vs Oregon
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Michigan vs Penn State
- North Texas vs SMU
- Utah vs Washington
- Texas vs TCU
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- Wyoming vs UNLV
Illinois vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Illinois has a record of just 2-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Fighting Illini have been favored by 6.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Indiana is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Hoosiers have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.