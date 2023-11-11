The Illinois Fighting Illini (4-5) are 6.5-point favorites when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The contest's point total is set at 44.

Illinois is totaling 366.1 yards per game on offense this year (79th in the FBS), and is allowing 380.9 yards per game (75th) on the defensive side of the ball. Indiana has been struggling on offense, ranking 14th-worst in the FBS with 18.8 points per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, giving up 28 points per contest (86th-ranked).

Illinois vs. Indiana Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel: BTN

Illinois vs Indiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Illinois -6.5 -110 -110 44 -115 -105 -250 +200

Illinois Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Fighting Illini rank -70-worst with 343.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 56th by giving up 339.7 total yards per game over their last three contests.

With 25 points per game on offense (seventh-worst) and 25 points per game allowed on defense (14th-worst) over the last three contests, the Fighting Illini have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball of late.

It's been a tough three-game stretch for Illinois, who ranks -19-worst in passing offense (201 passing yards per game) and -29-worst in passing defense (231.3 passing yards per game allowed) over its last three tilts.

The last three games have seen the Fighting Illini's rushing offense fail to produce, ranking 0-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (142.7 per game). They rank 59th on defense (108.3 rushing yards allowed per contest).

In their past three games, the Fighting Illini have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Illinois has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois has covered the spread only twice in nine opportunities this season.

The Fighting Illini have been favored by 6.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Illinois games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (44.4%).

Illinois has compiled a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Illinois has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Fighting Illini a 71.4% chance to win.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer leads Illinois with 1,888 yards (209.8 ypg) on 175-of-270 passing with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He also has 282 rushing yards on 94 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Kaden Feagin has racked up 418 yards on 89 carries while finding paydirt two times.

Isaiah Williams' leads his squad with 693 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 59 catches (out of 93 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Pat Bryant has caught 31 passes for 389 yards (43.2 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Casey Washington has hauled in 27 grabs for 295 yards, an average of 32.8 yards per game.

Jer'Zhan Newton has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has five TFL and 33 tackles.

Dylan Rosiek, Illinois' tackle leader, has 44 tackles and three TFL this year.

Xavier Scott has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 42 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

