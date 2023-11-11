The Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) play the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

Illinois vs. Marquette 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Illini's 75.3 points per game last year were 17.1 more points than the 58.2 the Golden Eagles gave up.

Illinois had a 16-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 65.0 points.

Last year, the Golden Eagles scored just 0.2 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Fighting Illini allowed (65.2).

When Marquette totaled more than 65.2 points last season, it went 14-1.

The Golden Eagles shot 38.3% from the field last season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 43.5% the Fighting Illini allowed to opponents.

The Fighting Illini's 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles had given up to their opponents (41.1%).

Illinois Schedule