Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Jackson County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Murphysboro High School at Harrisburg High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Harrisburg, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.