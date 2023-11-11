Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Kane County, Illinois this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Kane County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Geneva High School at Cary Grove High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Cary, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Batavia High School at Hononegah Community High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Rockton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
