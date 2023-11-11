Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Knox County, Illinois, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Chicago Hope Academy at ROWVA High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Oneida, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chicago Hope Academy at RW Cougars Co-op
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Oneida, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.