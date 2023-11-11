Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Lee County, Illinois, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Amboy High School at Polo High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Polo, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.