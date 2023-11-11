The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) square off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on NBCS-CHI+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois matchup in this article.

Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+

Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Loyola Chicago Moneyline Eastern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Loyola Chicago (-18.5) 138.5 -2000 +900 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Loyola Chicago (-18.5) 138.5 -5000 +1500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Trends (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.

Last season, 15 Ramblers games went over the point total.

Eastern Illinois compiled a 12-15-0 ATS record last year.

Panthers games went over the point total 16 out of 27 times last season.

