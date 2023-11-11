Saturday's contest that pits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) versus the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at Joseph J. Gentile Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-56 in favor of Loyola Chicago, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 11.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI+

NBCS-CHI+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 79, Eastern Illinois 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Chicago (-23.3)

Loyola Chicago (-23.3) Computer Predicted Total: 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

Loyola Chicago was 289th in the nation in points scored (67.4 per game) and 251st in points conceded (72.5) last season.

Last year, the Ramblers were 16th-worst in the country in rebounds (28 per game) and 65th in rebounds allowed (29.3).

At 13.8 assists per game last year, Loyola Chicago was 117th in the nation.

The Ramblers were 210th in the country in 3-pointers made (7.1 per game) and 221st in 3-point percentage (33.4%) last season.

Giving up 7.2 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.4% from downtown last season, Loyola Chicago was 177th and 229th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

The Ramblers took 59.8% of their shots from inside the arc, and 40.2% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 70.9% of the Ramblers' buckets were 2-pointers, and 29.1% were 3-pointers.

