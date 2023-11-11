The Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) will face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET and air on NBCS-CHI+.

Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information

Loyola Chicago Top Players (2022-23)

Philip Alston: 14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Braden Norris: 10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Ben Schwieger: 9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tom Welch: 7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Marquise Kennedy: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Eastern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Kinyon Hodges: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Yaakema Rose Jr.: 9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Sincere Malone: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK Caleb Donaldson: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Ellington: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago Rank Loyola Chicago AVG Eastern Illinois AVG Eastern Illinois Rank 289th 67.4 Points Scored 68.8 252nd 251st 72.5 Points Allowed 72.1 240th 343rd 28 Rebounds 30.9 238th 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 210th 7.1 3pt Made 5.2 344th 117th 13.8 Assists 14.5 75th 342nd 14.4 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

