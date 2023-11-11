The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-1) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at Joseph J. Gentile Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI+

NBCS-CHI+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Loyola Chicago Betting Records & Stats

Loyola Chicago put together a 9-19-0 record against the spread last season.

Eastern Illinois sported a 12-15-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 9-19-0 mark of Loyola Chicago.

Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Chicago 67.4 136.2 72.5 144.6 136.6 Eastern Illinois 68.8 136.2 72.1 144.6 138.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Loyola Chicago Insights & Trends

Last year, the Ramblers scored 67.4 points per game, just 4.7 fewer points than the 72.1 the Panthers gave up.

Loyola Chicago had a 4-3 record against the spread and a 4-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 72.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Chicago 9-19-0 15-13-0 Eastern Illinois 12-15-0 16-11-0

Loyola Chicago vs. Eastern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Chicago Eastern Illinois 6-8 Home Record 6-9 3-8 Away Record 3-12 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.7 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.