Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Menard County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Menard County, Illinois is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Menard County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Athens High School at Nashville Community High School
- Game Time: 12:50 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Nashville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.