The No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the No. 16 Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in an SEC showdown.

Tennessee has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in scoring offense (34.8 points per game) and 22nd-best in scoring defense (18.4 points allowed per game). In terms of total yards, Missouri ranks 38th in the FBS (433.0 total yards per game) and 42nd on the other side of the ball (343.2 total yards allowed per game).

See below as we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on CBS.

Missouri vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Missouri vs. Tennessee Key Statistics

Missouri Tennessee 433.0 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.4 (18th) 343.2 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.6 (19th) 150.7 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.7 (3rd) 282.3 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.8 (59th) 7 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (14th) 8 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has put up 2,448 passing yards, or 272.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 67.4% of his passes and has tossed 16 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 21.0 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner five times.

The team's top rusher, Cody Schrader, has carried the ball 162 times for 919 yards (102.1 per game) with 10 touchdowns.

Nathaniel Peat has run for 274 yards across 64 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III's 951 receiving yards (105.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 63 receptions on 93 targets with seven touchdowns.

Theo Wease has totaled 530 receiving yards (58.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 41 receptions.

Mookie Cooper's 30 grabs (on 37 targets) have netted him 391 yards (43.4 ypg).

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has 2,017 pass yards for Tennessee, completing 65.5% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 265 rushing yards (29.4 ypg) on 59 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has 826 rushing yards on 110 carries with three touchdowns.

This season, Jabari Small has carried the ball 82 times for 415 yards (46.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Squirrel White's team-leading 557 yards as a receiver have come on 46 catches (out of 62 targets) with two touchdowns.

Ramel Keyton has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 412 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Bru McCoy's 17 receptions have turned into 217 yards and one touchdown.

