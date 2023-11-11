Missouri vs. Tennessee: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (7-2), with college football's 14th-ranked run defense, play the No. 16 Missouri Tigers (7-2) and their 25th-ranked run D on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Volunteers are only 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Missouri matchup.
Missouri vs. Tennessee Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Missouri vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-1.5)
|58.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-1.5)
|58.5
|-118
|-102
Missouri vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- Missouri has covered six times in eight matchups with a spread this season.
- The Tigers have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.
- Tennessee has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Volunteers have been favored by 1.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in six of those contests.
Missouri 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
