How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Appalachian State on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) take the court against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
Northern Illinois vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Huskies shot 46.1% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 40.3% the Mountaineers' opponents shot last season.
- Northern Illinois put together a 13-11 straight up record in games it shot better than 40.3% from the field.
- The Huskies were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Mountaineers finished 246th.
- The Huskies' 72 points per game last year were 7.4 more points than the 64.6 the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.
- Northern Illinois went 13-11 last season when it scored more than 64.6 points.
Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Northern Illinois put up 77.6 points per game last season, 8.4 more than it averaged away (69.2).
- The Huskies conceded 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 away.
- Beyond the arc, Northern Illinois drained fewer 3-pointers away (6.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.7%) as well.
Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 92-70
|Fiserv Forum
|11/11/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|11/13/2023
|Illinois Tech
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
