The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) take the court against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Illinois vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Huskies shot 46.1% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 40.3% the Mountaineers' opponents shot last season.
  • Northern Illinois put together a 13-11 straight up record in games it shot better than 40.3% from the field.
  • The Huskies were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Mountaineers finished 246th.
  • The Huskies' 72 points per game last year were 7.4 more points than the 64.6 the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.
  • Northern Illinois went 13-11 last season when it scored more than 64.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Northern Illinois put up 77.6 points per game last season, 8.4 more than it averaged away (69.2).
  • The Huskies conceded 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Northern Illinois drained fewer 3-pointers away (6.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.7%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Marquette L 92-70 Fiserv Forum
11/11/2023 Appalachian State - NIU Convocation Center
11/13/2023 Illinois Tech - NIU Convocation Center
11/17/2023 @ Georgia State - Georgia State Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.